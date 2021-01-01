From mondawe
Mondawe Simple Full Size Metal Platform Bed, Black | OR-M127AB-LF
This full metal bed frame is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to upgrade the sleeping experience with limited space. Simplistic and modern, featuring a timeless clean-cut silhouette and promised to light up your bedroom with the saturated yellow scheme. Flawlessly finished in powder coating, the solid metal frame ensured an advanced weight capacity to hold up to 400lbs, accommodating a variety of body sizes. Designed for easy maintenance, this platform bed is highly resistant to rusting, humidity, erosion and insect activity. Completed with metal slats to provide reliable mattress support, feel free to unwind yourself without tensions on your body caused by sagging. Mondawe Simple Full Size Metal Platform Bed, Black | OR-M127AB-LF