Ebern Designs++ Simple End Table Bedroom Nightstand Coffee Table Bedside Table
Description: Ebern Designs++:Light luxury is not only a kind of elegance, but also a pursuit. 1.Slim bedside table, easy to fit into small space. Sedate color, can adapt to all sorts of decoration space in the home. 2.Rounded corner design, guardian of family: Intimately polished around the edges and corners, to prevent bumps and injuries, always guarding around you. 3.Large counter tops, clear storage: spacious counter tops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc. 4.Thick and stable load plate: Made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secure. 5.Solid base, moisture-proof intrusion: the base heightens the hole, which is easy to clean and prevent moisture. 6.Firmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphere.