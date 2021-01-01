From gezen
GEZEN Simple Computer Desk 39" Modern Small Desk Home Office Study Writing Desk Laptop Desk Dining Table Coffee Table for Home Apartment Small Space, Walnut
Features:Spacious Desktop - The size of this laptop desk is to ensure that you have spacious working space. The large desktop able to hold your computer, printer, TV, more than one monitor, speaker, file rack, etc., Spacious underneath space can fit computers, drawers, file cabinets, create your own work/craft/game station with this desk.Super Sturdy Structure Simple Desk - Our computer desk is constructed of premium metal frame and P2 class particular board with high glossy finish desktop, fully painted square metal tube and waterproof desktop ensure long service life of this desk; sturdy enough for your daily use.Space Saving Design - This writing desk is small for space-saving. The 45 degree legs will make the desk more stable. Its built-in spacious leg room underneath the desk, allows you to stretch freely and to switch between the left and right part of the desk.Multipurpose Desk - It's the omnipotent simple desk. This desk can be used as computer desk, writing desk, office desk, workstation, study table, gaming desk, dining table, canteen table, Soho desk, it is also great for home school students, college students and working groups, and more functions waiting for you to explore.Easy To Assemble - Following the clear installation manual to finish the assembly. All accessory and detailed instructions are included. It will be the perfectly compatible with your home or office decoration.Specification: Material: P2 desktop, Metal frameProduct size: 39.37 x 23.62 x 29.52 inchesProduct Weight: 30lbsPackage Size: 43.11 x 25.99 x 2.76 inchesPackage Weight: 31.53lbsLoading Capacity: up to 450lbsPacking List:1 x Simple Computer Desk1 x InstructionAll Accessories