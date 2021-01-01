From stuart weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Simple City Sandal
Advertisement
Keep your downtown casual look Simple and chic in these versatile Stuart Weitzman sandal. Suede upper. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Open-toe silhouette. Single strap at vamp. Leather lining and footbed. Wrapped block heel. Leather sole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.