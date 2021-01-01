Simone Faux Fur Executive Chair
Description
This executive chair has a padded headrest and lumbar support that's perfect for studying, gaming, and completing WFH projects. Its ergonomic design has a metal and engineered wood frame with flip-up plastic armrests, and it stands on five double wheel casters for easy mobility. An adjustable height and tilt feature lets you customize your chair according to your preferences. Faux fur and leather upholstery gives your seat a tactile touch, while foam filling offers cushioned support for up to eight hours. And the swivel design is great for moving from one project to the next with ease. Plus, we love that this task chair is perfect for using up to eight hours a day. This chair holds up to 250 lbs.Features:Product Dimensions: 28.3 x 32.5 x 47.4 inches; Item Weight: 48.5 pounds;Ergonomic design comfortable office chair upholstered in black bonded leatherPadded seat and back for all-day comfortFully adjustable height with 360-degree swivel rotationAdjustable tilt tension control, allows you to adjust up to 20 degreesPadded flip-up armsWaterfall seat reduces pressure on your legs5-star nylon base with dual-wheel castersProduct Type: Executive ChairWeight Capacity: 250Weight Capacity Bucket: 200 lbs - 249 lbsWeight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: NoFrame Color: BlackFrame Material: Manufactured Wood;SteelFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color: BlackBack Construction: Metal;Manufactured WoodBack Construction Detail: Seat Color: BlackUpholstered: YesUpholstered Elements: Seat;BackUpholstered Seat: YesUpholstered Back: YesUpholstery Material: Faux FurUpholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamLegal Documentation: Tufted: YesSolid Wood Construction: NoSeat Material: UpholsteredSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Upholstery Material: Faux LeatherSeat Upholstery Material Details: PU LeatherSeat Upholstery Fill Material: FoamBack Material: UpholsteredBack Manufactured Wood Type: Back Upholstery Material: Faux FurBack Upholstery Material Details: PU LeatherBack Upholstery Fill Material: FoamWood: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationArmed: YesArmrest Type: AdjustablePadded Armrest: YesFlip-Up Armrest: YesRemovable Arms: NoArmrest Adjustment Type: HeightArmrest Material: PlasticSwivel: YesLumbar Support: YesAdjustable Lumbar Support: NoMassage: NoTilt Mechanism: YesTilt Mechanism Type: Center TiltTilt Lock: YesAdjustable Tilt Tension: YesBack Angle Adjustment: YesLocking Back Angle Adjustment: YesSeat Height Adjustment: YesSeat Depth Adjustment: NoSeat Angle Adjustment: NoWaterfall Seat: NoSeat Glide Mechanism: NoRecommended Daily Usage: Medium Usage (Up to 8 Hours)Headrest Included: YesAdjustable Headrest: NoHeadrest Material: LeatherPadded Headrest: YesFootrest Included: NoCompatible Headrest Part Number: Casters: YesLocking Casters: NoRemovable Casters: NoCaster Type: Single WheelCompatible Casters Part Number: Compatible Flooring: Tile;Carpet;Hardwood;LinoleumStackable: NoAnti-Microbial: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaPillow Included: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoUL Listed: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFI