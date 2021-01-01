From aqua creations
Simon Says Yes with Mahogany LED Pendant Light by Aqua Creations - Color: Cream (SSYesMaP_Shell)
Designed by Albi Serfaty in 2016 and is made in the USA. The Simon Says Yes with Mahogany LED Pendant Light features proportions and clean silk lines framed by mahogany wood to give it a streamlined functional appearance. Simon Says Yes Pendants are meant for singular use, or in composition of varying sizes and colors. The light source is designed to be evenly distributed across the surface. This collection's joy and grace is embodied in its fantastic light quality. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Simon Says Yes with Mahogany LED Pendant Light looks best in modern living rooms, hallways and corridors. Shown in â€œCreamâ€. Aqua Creations started back in 1994 when Ayala Serfaty and Abi Serfaty started working from their home. Today Aqua Creations is still led by founder and creative director Abi Serfaty who takes pride in their combination of artistic values, aesthetics and quality. Each one of their stunning lights are all handmade and utilize advanced and sustainable lighting technology. Shape: Square. Color: Cream.