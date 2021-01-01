Solo Rugs Simi Transitional Gabbeh Handmade Indoor Home Area Rug, 2 x 10, L.Purple

Taking inspiration from rural Persian villages, the Simi rug brings elements of tribal design to the modern home. Its delicate, geometric design features outer banners of dotted grids and diamonds, which are echoed in the central square medallion, and studded rows of diamonds throughout. With its fine detailing, this tribal-inspired rug is stylish and subdued. It is sure to compliment furnishings in any living room, bedroom, or study. Shape: Runner Hand Loomed in India Pile Height: 0. 40", KPI: 80 Knots Ships tightly rolled in a protective bag. Any slight creasing or odor will disappear within a few days.