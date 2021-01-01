Silvio Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (MXG1933057)

Slim in profile, smooth-sided in construction, and utterly functional in design, the Silvio Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Huxe is a solid addition to any contemporary or minimalist dÃ©cor plan. A square canopy formed from thin aluminum holds disk-shaped modules of integrated LED lamping tucked under a flat polycarbonate diffuser. This wet listed design reduces excess brightness, presenting an impression of more recessed lighting while still offering flawless function. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White