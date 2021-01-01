From gus modern
Silverlake U Shaped Sectional by Gus Modern - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (ECSFSLVR-andpew | ECSFSLVF-andesp)
The Silverlake U Shaped Sectional from Gus Modern offers a spacious seating arrangement with a laid-back Scandinavian inspiration. Each of the connectable furnishings illustrates a slim profile created by its refined tuxedo frame. Flat-bar steel legs accentuate the geometric edge of the design in their graphic appearance. Laying over the durable frame, PET filled cushions communicate a clean look as their upholstery is hidden from view. The depth of the cushions makes for a restful seating posture, either upright or sprawled out. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: Grey.