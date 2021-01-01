Silver Wedding Anniversary 25 Years Silver Wedding Couple Gift T-Shirt

COOL FUN DESIGN INCLUDES SILVER WEDDING WEDDING - We are not grey but silver! Funny saying for a 25 year anniversary. Great gift for any couple who celebrates the 25th year of marriage anniversary! For those who understand humor, joke and fun. Perfect gift idea for the silver wedding! Sizes available for men and women. Every husband and wife will be delighted at the silver wedding anniversary, even after 25 years an unbeatable team and fall in love like at the wedding. to be. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem