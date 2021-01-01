LR Home Silver Gray Traditional Textured Medallion Throw Pillow, 20" x 20"

Advertisement
TIMELESS AND TRADITIONAL: Enhance your home with this soft textured throw pillow. This accent features a fanciful medallion and bordering applique design with coordinating corner tassels. LUXURY FINISH, SOFT FEEL: Constructed in India with exceptional quality, this throw pillow features a rich high-low tufted texture design for a luxe look that is both soft and stylish. Embellishment on face only. Reverse is solid with zipper. VERSATILE STYLE: A neutral tone in various sheens and shades of silver gray allows this piece to span all seasons and various styles. It’s the perfect addition to any sofa, loveseat, couch, or bed in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or guest room. PACKAGE INCLUDES: (1) 20” x 20” 70% Viscose and 30% Cotton Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Backside Zipper. Hand-Stuffed with Polyfil/Polyester Insert. PLEASE NOTE: The digital images may vary due to differences in computer monitors, some colors may vary slightly.