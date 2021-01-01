From george kovacs
Silver Slice LED Chandelier by George Kovacs - Color: Clear - Finish: Chrome - (P1446-077-L)
The Silver Slice LED Chandelier from George Kovacs is a complex contemporary fixture equally suitable above conference rooms or dining room tables alike. The most striking element of the chandelier is the assembly of chrome-edged bisected globe shades of Acrylic Sand Crystal that mellow the brightness of the LED lights. A â€œconstellation of lightâ€ effect is obtained by suspending the globes from metallic cables and smooth chrome bars at varying heights. The Silver Slice is ADA compliant and commands attention through solid design with a hint of whimsy. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome