From kalorik
Kalorik Silver Kitchen Scale | EKS 42428 S
Combining advanced technology with sleek design, the Kalorik XL silver digital kitchen scale is sure to add a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With the capability to measure from a mere 0.1 Oz. to 22 Lbs. (or 10 kg) using a high precision strain gauge sensor system, and providing measurements in graduations of 0.1 oz. on its large 2.3 in. x 1 in. LCD screen, any task is a breeze. Its ultra slim design provides a large glass platform, measuring 7.9 x 7.3 in., which is resistant to staining and flavor carry over. The Kalorik XL silver digital kitchen scale also features an automatic tare button that quickly calculates the net weight of your ingredients by subtracting the container weight. Results can be displayed using US metrics in pounds and ounces, or in grams and milliliters. This scale is a perfect combination of style and functionality!