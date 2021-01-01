CloSYS Silver Fluoride Mouthwash, Gentle Mint, 16 Ounce, Adults 55+

Contains 1 - 16 ounce CloSYS Silver Multi-Benefit Fluoride Mouthwash, in Gentle Mint CloSYS Silver Mouthwash is naturally activated and pH balanced for mouths that have become more sensitive with age. Kills 99% of harmful bacteria that causes bad breath for a noticeably cleaner and fresher mouth without the burn or irritation. CloSYS Silver Mouthwash is alcohol-free, sulfate-free, triclosan-free, and gluten-free. CloSYS Silver Mouthwash strengthens teeth enamel and protects against adult cavities that occur more frequently due to changes in diet, medications, and other medical conditions.