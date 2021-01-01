From exclusive home curtains
Exclusive Home Curtains Silver Floral Faux Linen Grommet Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 108 in. L (Set of 2)
Oakdale window curtain panels provide an elegant, natural look to any room in your home. The branch motif design is printed on polyester fabric that has the look and feel of linen that is a simple way to add a touch of color and fashion to any room. Oakdale panels are designed to bring a light and airy feel to any room. The lightweight construction allows soft light in for a glowing effect, while keeping heavy sun glares out. These panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" diameter, adding yet another touch to the finished look of your window decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space.