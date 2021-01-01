Gold-tone stainless steel case with a gold stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant antireflective sapphire crystal. Push/pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Roberto Cavalli Silver Dial Ladies Watch RV1L056M0066.