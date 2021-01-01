From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Silver Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool Rubber | 889142415022
Advertisement
Create your own breakfast nook in the kitchen, jazz up your kitchen island or complete that entertainment room in the basement with this colorful metal counter stool. When setting up a cozy space in your kitchen to enjoy a cup of joe and light breakfast, place a pair of dining stools around a square or round pub table. This trend-setting metal stool will make a great addition to your kitchen, dining room or restaurant. You'll be pleasantly surprised how well these distressed metal counter stools blend in with your existing furnishings. Constructed to hold up in commercial settings, this dining counter stool will instantly modernize your restaurant, cafe, or bar by adding splashes of color. Mix and match colors and chair heights for a fun, energetic feel. Metal counter stools with backs provide a comfortable sitting experience, the full back is ergonomically curved and includes a vertical slat. The lower support braces double as a footrest, promoting proper posture and an improved sitting experience. The curved backrest and footrest play a part equally in keeping your customers comfortable to enjoy their meals that will have them coming back for more. Whether it's time to update your employee breakroom with some colorful furniture or add durable seating to your patio furniture collection, this timeless indoor outdoor counter height bar stool will deliver. Included drain holes prevent pooling in the center of the seat, allowing you a faster turnaround to seat customers at busy establishments. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Flash Furniture Silver Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool Rubber | 889142415022