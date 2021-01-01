From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Silver Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool in Gray | 889142013600
Sit down and chat for a while on these comfy counter stools around your kitchen island. Appealing in both modern and industrial spaces so if you decide to move or reconstruct your living space these stools will adapt. The black metal stool is finished in a neutral color that performs in any environment. With a weather-resistant frame you can enjoy dining and socializing outdoors on your patio. Designed for commercial environments the steel frame is coated in a durable powder coat finish to endure in high traffic areas. Create a cool hangout spot for millennials by pairing our counter height stools with a wall bar top. With a 500 pound static weight capacity you'll be able to accommodate all visitors for as long as you're open for business. Whether you need bar furniture for your home or restaurant business you'll be more than pleased with the heavy-duty galvanized steel construction that will last for years. No hassle assembly simply attach the back to the seat, and you're all set to enjoy your counter stools. Quickly convert your slat back stool to a backless stool with the removable backrest. Flash Furniture Silver Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool in Gray | 889142013600