This 2-tier trolley is a functional furnishing with an edgy twist. Designed in a contemporary fashion, this chrome-finished piece has a top shelf that is outfitted with a 5mm-thick clear tempered glass shelf and a bottom shelf that has a 5mm-thick mirrored glass bottom shelf. The incorporation of two varying shelf types allows you to see every facet of this trolley through its top while its mirrored bottom reflects giving the illusion of a larger, grander space. With plastic wheels that rotate 360 degrees allowing for full maneuverability and have a locking capability, this versatile trolley can be showcased from every angle. Whether you’re serving up the cocktail of the hour or hors d’oeuvres fresh out of the oven, this trolley will be the highlight of the night. Worldwide Homefurnishings Silver Bar Cart | 556-218CH