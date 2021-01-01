From the holiday aisle
6' Silver Artificial Christmas Tree
Advertisement
This is our brand new 6ft slim Christmas tree which is designed with 520 branch tips to offer a realistic and lush appearance. Simple Christmas tree allows you to decorate it freely with Christmas stockings, colored balls, lights or other ornaments according to your own preferences. Slim pencil shape design makes the tree take up less space to suitable for any narrow place. Foldable X-shaped iron stand prevents breakage and enhances the balance of the tree, offering stability to keep the wondrous tree standing all year around. Whether for your home, courtyard, or for commercial places like shops, the distinctive silver tinsel tree is the perfect eye-catching decoration to add multiple fun and festive holiday fullness!