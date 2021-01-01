Silo X20 ACLED Beamshift Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (J-2020-927-BR)

The Silo X20 ACLED Beamshift Track Head by WAC Lighting provides optimal lighting to interior living spaces like kitchens and wet bars while remaining chic and durable. The Silo X20 can be continuously adjusted from 15 to 50 degrees for beam angles and is constructed from Die-cast Aluminum that acts as a heat sink. Fully dimmable, the Silo X20 can also accommodate one lens and one glare control accessory. Features a performance luminaire with integral LED and driver and a rotatable front face. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass with Black