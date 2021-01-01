From wac lighting
Silo Multiples LED Recessed Downlights by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MT-4115L-930-WTWT)
The Silo Multiples LED Recessed Downlights by WAC Lighting is a recessed interior lighting piece designed to immersive the immediate space with warm and encompassing type of light. The fixture itself is made from an aluminum material and utilizes a glass shade to allow the integrated LED module within to create a soft and distinctive lighting aura. Fixture is appropriate for use in both commercial and residential living spaces. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White