Silo Multiple Three Light Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MT-4315L-935-WTWT)

The Silo Multiple Three Light Trim by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece built to deliver copious amounts of warm, energy-efficient lighting while using its recessed form factor to act discrete and unobtrusive in the application environment. The fixture, which is created from aluminum, utilizes a metal mesh shade to aid the integrated LED lamping in providing a texturized style of lighting, allowing it to be used in either residential or commercial environments. Piece is capable of changing the beam spread from 15 to 45 degrees. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White