Silkie Chicken Tote Bag
This artwork with a detailed drawing of a silkie chicken is a perfect gift for every chicken lover. If you are a chicken fan, this drawing of fluffy silkie is a must have. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.