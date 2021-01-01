Artistic Weavers Silk Route Rainey Gray 3 ft. x 5 ft. Indoor Area Rug

This beautiful Artistic Weavers 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug will be a great welcoming touch to your home. With a modern style, this loomed rug is the perfect addition for contemporary homes. It has a stain-resistant construction and color fade-resistant materials. This loomed rug is designed with elements of gray, adding to your unique decor. It has a gradient motif, so you can furnish your room with an accent. It features a 100% viscose construction, making it an especially durable option for any house.