Slip Silk Ear Loop Reusable Face Covering By Slip in Pink

Crafted from Slip's signature mulberry silk, this non-medical face covering offers a soft, comfortable fit that's perfect for everyday use. Its reusable design can be disinfected or washed after each wear, minimizing your exposure and optimizing your wellness and ease as well as the wellness and ease of others. About Slip In 2003, Fiona Stewart was prescribed acne medication that resulted in extremely sensitive skin and thinning hair. Her dermatologist suggested that she sleep on a silk pillowcase. Unable to find one, Stewart sourced the best silk she could find and wrapped it around her pillow - the improvements to the health and radiance of both her hair and skin were so dramatic, she never looked back. The following year, Stewart and her partner Justin Dubois officially launched SLIP: the first silk pillowcase to be branded and marketed as a beauty product. Developed and refined for over ten years, the brand's signature slipsilk provides the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness, and durability for their line of pillowcases, sleep masks, and more. Supporting Baby2Baby With the sale of each face covering in the US from June 18 to September 18, 2020, Slip will donate 5% of the cost to Baby2Baby, with a minimum donation of $75,000. Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and other necessities that every child deserves. *The Slip Silk Ear Loop Reusable Face Covering is neither a medical device nor personal protective equipment (PPE). It should not be used by healthcare professionals, in healthcare/clinical environments, or settings or when the use of a medical device or PPE is required. The Slip Silk Ear Loop Reusable Face Covering is not designed to prevent or protect from any form of risks to a person's health or safety, illness or disease (or otherwise). The Slip Silk Ear Loop Reusable Face Covering does not cause damages to, nor bring additional risks for, users according to its intended use. Warnings: Do not use this face-covering on: young children under age 2; any person who has trouble breathing; and any person who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance*