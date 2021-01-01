Silicone Oven Mitts And Pot Holders Sets For Kitchen, Hot Pads And Mini Oven Mitts Sets, Kitchen Mittens And Pot Holder Set, Heat Resistant Non-Slip T

Product descriptionOwn a pair Heat Resistance Non-Slip Silicone Oven Mitts ,Say goodbye to burns and steam scalds!Features: Our oven mitts are heat resistant within the range of -40°F-500°F providing some of the highest heat protection on the market. Vertical silicone stripes provide both a secure grip and an extra layer of protection. Our 100% ultra-grade silicone is BPA-free, making it the safest choice for you and your favourite ones!You can safely pick up hot items with these non-slip heat resistant pot holder and oven mitts. Oven mitts protect you from the heat and it's easy to clean too. Just throw them in the washer and dryer.Surprise Gift Set give you the most suitable choice!