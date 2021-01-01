From magic bodyfashion
MAGIC Bodyfashion Silicone Lift Covers
The MAGIC Bodyfashion Silicone Lift Covers offer an invisible look under your favorite clothes. The comfortable lift covers are crafted from a smooth material that completely covers the nipple. Covers can be easily applied and removed. This Backless, strapless, and adhesive bra can be worn with your favorite outfits and swim attire. First, adhere the cover to your breast, then lift the breast and adhere the upper part to your skin for a nice lifted effect. The skin friendly sticky silicone layer makes sure the covers stay in place at all times. The nipple area is kept silicone-free to increase comfort. Style #35LC. 90% silicone, 10% TPU; Glue: 100% silicone. Hand wash with lukewarm water and air-dry. Stick the protective foil back onto the covers and store. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.