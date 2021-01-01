Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set - Nonstick Silicone and Stainless Steel Cooking Utensils - Spatula Turner Ladle Pasta Server - Best Culinary Gift Set.

Best Quality Guranteed. EVERYTHING YOUR KITCHEN NEEDS in this premium 6 piece utensil cooking set. It's made of easy to clean, dishwasher safe silicone and sturdy stainless steel that won't rust or corrode. FDA food grade. BPA-free. THIS SET INCLUDES: premium quality ladle, spoon, slotted turner, skimmer, spaghetti spoon, 12' food tongs and also 3 fixation rings to help avoid mess on your counter. HEAT RESISTANT to a big 410 degrees F. That can handle just about any cooking or food preparation chore. Lets you make things faster with less effort. Great for a busy cook. STRONG ERGONOMIC HANDLES made of rugged eco friendly wheat straw material with strong ss 430# tube. Lets you work without burns or straining muscles. These wash well in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. ATTRACTIVE GIFT BOX make this a perfect birthday present, holiday gift, anniversary present, wedding gift idea or for Christmas.