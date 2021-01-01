From gic brake
Silicone Basting Brushes (Set of 2), Food Grade Silicone Design is Perfect for Applying Marinades and Basting Pastries, Barbecue, Roasts, or.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PASTRY, BASTING & SAUCE BRUSH IN ONE: These brushes feature soft flexible silicone bristles to distribute glazes well and evenly over food and won't tear pastry. They effectively hold basting liquids such as egg wash or glazes for transfer to food. Use as basting brush to spread sauces, marinades on meat or vegetables when grilling or cooking. RESILIENT BRUSH HEADS ARE LONG LASTING: No more burnt, sticky basting brushes! Silicone basting brushes withstand extreme temperatures of over 450 degrees F. They won't melt, shed their bristles, fray, stain or retain odors. Ergonomic non-slip handle is comfortable and provides greater control for basting - further reducing messes. 100% BPA-FREE FOOD GRADE SILICONE: With love and care, these BPA-free, food grade silicone pastry & basting brushes will be the only basting brushes you will ever need to buy. This affordable set of 2 saves you money in the long-term. The perfect gift for beginner