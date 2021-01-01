From gan rugs
Silai Pillow 20x20 by Gan Rugs - Color: Yellow (142109)
Advertisement
Made in India. Featuring a wonderfully thick and tactile weave, the Silai Pillow 20x20 from Gan Rugs celebrates the beauty of the age-old art of hand embroidery. Handwoven over a durable PVC framework, this pillow is made using a simple stitching using thick yarns, expressing amazing color and texture. Handwoven from 100% virgin wool, and filled with polyester for structure the Silai Pillow 20x20 is the perfect compliment to the Silai Rug to create a matching modern living room set set. Gan Rugs thrives on re-interpreting traditional motifs into innovative and surprising designs. Focusing on handmade rugs, poufs and pillows, Gan's designs are fresh and inspiring with a touch of the familiar.Gan Rugs, part of the Spanish design company Gandia Blasco founded in 1941, designs fresh home textiles that are modern and bright. Gan collaborates with top designers from around the world and expert weavers in India to create their boundary-breaking designs. By experimenting with new techniques, Gan redesigns traditional motifs into handmade rugs, poufs and pillows with a modern edge. Shape: Square. Color: Yellow.