Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Signature Spirit Green Plush Velvet Hotel Blackout Curtain - 50 in. W x 108 in. L (1 Panel)

We have the plush, luxury velvet curtains you're looking for in great modern colors for every decor! These trendy blackout velvet panels have significant room darkening properties thanks to their 4 pass process blackout liner that stops light and a weighted hem to hang nicely and keep them in place. These curtains have our most versatile header, a rod pocket with back tabs and hook belt. There is a 3" pole pocket in the header and back tab loops that will accommodate up to a 1.5" diameter curtain rod with no additional hardware. Additionally, these panels can be attached to curtain rings from clips or by running an S-shaped drapery pin through the back of the header and hanging the drapery pin through an eyelet on the rings. These curtains are sold as individual curtain panels with no hardware like rings or hooks. For a pair of curtains, you will need to order a quantity of two. We try to provide the most accurate digital images possible. Color may appear slightly different from one screen to another based on differences in computer monitors, brightness, and other selected settings so there may be variations in color between the actual product and the way it appears online. Color: Spirit Green.