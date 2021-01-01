Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Solid Bath Sheet, Cherry Blossom

This Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft US Cotton towel is the towel you have been dreamed of. It is extremely soft and fluffy; it is super absorbent and makes the bath experience so enjoyable; it brings comfort and styles to your bathroom in the colors you love. It is made of cotton that are sustainably grown in the US; it is engineered with PureLOFT® technology for maximum softness and durability; it becomes loftier after the first few wash and dry cycles. Even better, it is treated with Intellifresh™ freshness protection that keeps it smelling fresh.