Jezebel Signature SGP25-B-LP14-FER Lily Style Black Sweetgrass Pendant, Fern

Our glass is handmade in the USA using a process patented to jezebel The hand-forged iron base with glass measures 31"h x 9.75"W x 9.75"D, a Ceiling cap 5" in diameter and is wired for 120 volts This light can be used with a Medium base bulb (not included): incandescent, fluorescent or LED The sweetgrass pendant has an integrated joint that allows it to Hang straight down or at any angle up to 45 degrees Naturally occurring air bubbles, inclusions, textures and slight color variations demonstrate that your jezebel signature pendant light is an original work of art, Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jezebel