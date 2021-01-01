From coach
COACH Signature Nylon Pocket Pool Slide
Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Slip into comfortable luxury with the COACH Signature Nylon Pocket Pool Slide. Sleek slide sandal features a zipper pocket in the nylon upper for secure small-item storage. Easy slip-on style with open toe and back. Signature COACH printed nylon and leather upper. Breathable mesh lining to keep you comfortable poolside. Contoured rubber footbed. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.