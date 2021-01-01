From paula deen
Signature Nonstick Cookware Pots And Pans Set 11 Piece Blueberry
Durable non-stick cookware interiors mean that foods won\'t bind to the pans and cleaning up is always a breeze - Shatter-resistant glass lids on covered pieces seal in heat and moisture - 3 Sturdy nylon cooking tools included - Entire set is dishwasher safe, for easy worry-free cleanup after meals - Premium cookware set by Paula Deen - Material: Aluminum - Dishwasher safe - 350F Oven safe temperature Instantly feel like a professional chef with this 11-piece Paula Deen cookware set. With varying sizes of pots, pans and cooking utensils, you have everything you need to immediately begin cooking right out of the box! Fashionable and sophisticate blue hue makes a great accent to kitchens and the entire set is dishwasher safe so colors won\'t fade. Attached handle hooks and utensil stem holes mean you can hang most of this set for convenient storage. Includes 1-quart, 2-quart and 5-quart saucepans, 7 and 9 skillets, 3 lids, a slotted turner, slotted spoon and solid spoon. In the Box - 1-quart saucepan - 2-quart saucepan - 5-quart saucepan - 7 skillet - 9 skillet - 3 lids - Slotted turner - Slotted spoon - Solid spoon