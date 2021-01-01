Kensington Protective Products Signature Large Tote Bag, Deluxe Black

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Make sure that your mane man has everything that he needs with the Kensington Protective Products Signature Tote Bag. This tote bag for horse supplies is great for carrying all your hooved buddy’s tack. It features nylon web handles for easy transport and a front pocket for keeping important items handy. This horse tack tote bag is crafted using a high denier textilene material for long lasting durability. It is designed to stand up to everyday wear and tear while adding a touch of style.