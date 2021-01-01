From libbey
Libbey Signature Kentfield Martini Glasses, Set of 4
Advertisement
Sexy, timeless design adds elegance to your Vesper martinis and other innovative cocktails — four 10-ounce martini glasses Reinforced flat foot delivers extra stability; pulled stem creates solid and seamless transition to large bowl; laser-cut rim for even, beadless, chip-resistant edge Versatile Kentfield design with a classically elegant shape; manufactured with Libbey's ClearFire formula for added brilliance, strength, and clarity Use for everyday casual get-togethers and all your entertaining; also great as a gift for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, celebrations, and more Made BPA-free and lead-free in the USA; durable and dishwasher safe for quick, easy cleanup, Weight: 3.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Libbey