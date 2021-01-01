From coach
COACH Signature Jacquard Chaise Crossbody
Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Carry all your essentials with COACH Signature Jacquard Chaise Crossbody! This bag features an adjustable buckle crossbody strap, zip closure, stripe design running vertical of center bag, COACH iconic signature jacquard, interior slip compartments on sides, and a flat base for support. Constructed in signature jacquard leather. Fabric lining. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in Depth: 2 3 4 in Height: 9 in Strap Length: 45 in Strap Drop: 23 in Weight: 1 lb