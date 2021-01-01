From montage
Montage Signature Interior/Exterior Eco-Friendly Paint, Swiss Coffee - Semi-Gloss, 1 Gallon
Advertisement
Low-Impact, Affordable Paint for Home and Commercial UseTransform your home by updating the color of your home, garage, or furniture with high-quality, low-impact Montage Paint.Using an ecologically friendly manufacturing process, Montage uses recycled paint that is produced from raw and post consumer latex paints - and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.Montage Paints are affordable, less wasteful, and are eligible for points toward Built Green and LEED certification.Versatile UsageAvailable in semi-gloss and low-sheen finishes, Montage Paint is perfect for a variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces - interior and exterior walls, ceilings, trim, and more for both residential and commercial projects.Scrubbable PaintFeaturing a water base, the paint applies smoothly and provides superior coverage while defending against mold and mildew. This scrubbable paint also cleans up marks from everyday wear easily without affecting the color and finish.Two Finish OptionsLow Sheen PaintA great choice for interior walls in your main living areas such as bedrooms, lounge, and dining rooms, Low Sheen Paint has a slight sheen over that of a true flat finish, but it still hides any drywall imperfections and provides a very uniform finish capable of touching up.Semi Gloss PaintNot as reflective as full glossy paints, Semi Gloss Paint is ideal for walls and woodwork that get a lot of wear and will require wiping down. It's also a great choice for using on trim in conjunction with lower sheen paints to help highlight details and surfaces.