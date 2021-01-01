Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral marks the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 44 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 8.75 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Invicta Signature II Mother of Pearl Dial White Leather Ladies Watch 7475.