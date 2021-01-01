Kensington Protective Products Signature Horse Fly Mask, Lavender Mint, Average

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Make sure that your mane man is comfy with the Kensington Protective Products Signature Horse Fly Mask. This fleece-trimmed fly mask for horses is crafted using a high denier textilene material that’s super-strong and resists fading, soiling, mildew and everyday wear and tear. It is built to help keep insects from bothering your hooved buddy and with a 73% UV-rating, it protects him from the sun too. This horse fly mask is designed to allow both ears and the forelock to come through the top of the mask. It features double eye darts with full visibility, as well as an elastic throatlatch and double-locking system to keep the mask securely on your sidekick.