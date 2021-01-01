From calphalon
Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick 8-Quart Stock Pot with Cover
Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware delivers a 1.5x more durable nonstick interior (vs Calphalon Classic) for effortless food release, so you can cook with confidence and serve even the most delicate food with ease. Designed and engineered in the United States, this cookware features a durable, PFOA-free, 3-layer nonstick interior that is tough enough to withstand metal utensils and holds up to everyday use. Calphalon Signature nonstick pots and pans are oven-safe up to 500 degrees F, so they can go from the stovetop to the oven for heating and cooking versatility, and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Discover professional-level precision and performance with Calphalon Signature, and experience superior cookware that's built to last.