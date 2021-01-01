Eddie Bauer | Signature Fleece Quilted Plaid Electric Heated Mattress Pad with Safe & Warm Low-Voltage Technology, King,

INCLUDES: (1) Electric heated mattress pad MATERIALS: Micro Plush fabric with built in micro-thin wires for more even heat distribution without the bulkiness. FEATURES: Patented Safe & Warm non-hazardous low voltage technology is safe in the presence of moisture, will not harm pets, and emits no EMFs. Our patented low voltage technology is the only electric mattress pad technology that is certified as non-hazardous. Dual controls automatically shuts off after 10 hours for convenience. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Micro Plush fabric top is designed to rejuvenate and warm your bed. Easy care machine washable & dryable; no pilling, shrinking or stretching. DIMENSIONS: King- 80" x 78"