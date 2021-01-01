Gertmenian Signature Contemporary Rug Platinum Label 1-inch Thick Distressed Woven Area Rugs 5x7, Standard, Geometric Fleur Brown

PLATINUM LABEL -- Gertmenian's Signature Platinum Label rugs strive to deliver masterful innovations on 5 popular rug styles GEOMETRIC REINVENTED -- semi geometric/ medallion combination that accents well with any modern interior setting HISTORY -- with over 120 years of experience, Gertmenian is committed to manufacturing only the best rugs in its class; we pride ourselves in supplying premium quality rugs that define longevity and elegance RUG SPECS -- 63" x 84" (5.25' x 7') dimensions; Pile height: 1.0 inch. ORIGIN -- made in Turkey