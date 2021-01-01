Linenspa White Signature 2 Inch SupportRight Foam Mattress Topper

Advertisement
Linenspa Signature 2 Inch Supportright Foam Mattress Topper. Enhance comfort and prolong the life of your mattress with a premium memory foam topper from the Linenspa Signature Collection. 2 inches of specialized ActiveRelief memory foam create a plush and supportive sleep surface you’ll love. The memory foam contours to your individual curves to provide pressure point relief and customized support. Precision ventilation holes dot this topper to create a more breathable surface. Naturally resistant to dust mites and allergens, this topper is an effective and affordable way to increase your comfort instantly. Rest assured with the Linenspa Signature Collection, specially designed to bring top of the line comfort and convenience into your home. Twin: 38 in x 74 in Twin XL: 38 in x 79 in Full: 53 in x 74 in Queen: 59 in x 79 in King: 75 in x 79 in California King: 71 in x 83 in 2 inches of plush ActiveRelief™ memory foam to top your mattress for increased comfort Topper is available in 2, 3, and 4-inch profiles; choose a thicker topper for a plusher feel Open-cell memory foam contours to your body to provide customized support Topper is ventilated for increased breathability and softness Use topper to soften a hard mattress, prolong the life of a new mattress, and enhance comfort Topper is compressed, rolled, packed in a box, and delivered right to your door Backed by a 3-year limited warranty