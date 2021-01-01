From cvl luminaires
Signal LED Mini Pendant Light by CVL Luminaires - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - ($SUSIGNV44SG)
The Signal LED Mini Pendant Light from CVL Luminaires draws the eye with an offset composition inspired by a primitive view of fashion. Its a piece by Pauline Deltour, a designer whose work balances the severe with the delicate. This delicacy reflects in the purity of forms from the canopy down to the diffuser. For Deltour, the material determines the design. In signal, solid brass delivers the punch of style with a sleek surface. Following the line of the cord, the eyes shift quickly with the asymmetry of the tubular brass accent and polycarbonate diffuser. LEDs lining the inside of the diffuser generate a uniform light with glare-free properties. The light creates a bright, rich ambiance and accentuates a graphic silhouette. Founded over five decades ago, CVL Luminaires has become known for its unique lighting collections that incorporate artistic elements, refined finishes, and eco-friendly lamping options. Based in the Loire Valley region of France, CVL Luminaires has earned a reputation for its bold take on modern lighting while placing value on true craftsmanship. Offering both standard and customized lighting projects, CVL Luminaires are exclusively manufactured in France by hand from concept to production. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Satin Graphite