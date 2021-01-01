From bdi
Sigma Multifunction Cabinet by BDI - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (6917 STR)
The Sigma Multifunction Cabinet from BDI presents a refined design with high functionality. Ideal for smaller workspaces, this cabinet includes a lateral file drawer with a push-to-open printer tray and two storage drawers below. Crafted of thermally fused laminate, its smooth surface is accented with a sophisticated satin-etched tempered glass top that is resistant to scratches and fingerprints. A single keyhole locks all drawers, while a soft-closing movement ensures silent usage. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Strata