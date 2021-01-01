Siggers Geometric Handwoven Flatweave Cotton Gray/White Area Rug
Description
Features:100% COTTON- Area rug . Imported - Styled in the USA. Size and color may vary slightly due to the hand weaving and dyeing process.VERSATILE USE - Perfect accent throw rug for your indoor inside space: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, hallways, stairwell, kids & baby rooms, entryway, laundry room, living rooms, closets, office, mudrooms, college dorm rooms. The high-density low pile of this contemporary rug makes it ideal for high traffic areas, while preventing foot fatigue.SOFT & DURABLE - Soft and comfortable to touch. Thick and built to last a long time. Natural cotton fibers and lightweight floor carpet mat. The cotton fibers also act as a natural wick that not only absorbs liquids quickly but also dries fast. Soft & velvety chenille rugs will provide your feet great comfort while protecting your floors from moisture, dirt and spills. These bathroom rugs kitchen rugs are super water absorbent and long lasting.FULLY REVERSIBLE - eye-catching diamond weave pattern is hand woven using long staple cotton yarns leaving a pattern and design on either side. Use both sides for twice the wear. Non-slip rug pad recommended.HOME DÉCOR – these rugs fit any room aesthetic: boho, bohemian, modern, farmhouse, contemporary and classic. Mix & match with your existing room essentials and make a style statement of your own. These stylish carpet mat runners are durable, soft, cozy, low-maintenance, inexpensive, trendy, pet friendly and machine washable.EASY CARE: Machine wash using cold water in a delicate cycle separately. Do not bleach. Avoid long soaking. Do not use a brush to wash. Tumble dry on low setting or line dry.Material: CottonMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' W x 5' L, Rectangle 3' W x 5' L): RectanglePrimary Color: Gray/WhitePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: YesFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: Green Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: G