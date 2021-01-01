From breakwater bay
Sigala 3 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce
Looking to brighten up a dim room? If you can't sacrifice square footage for floor lamps, a wall sconce is a great option for (literally) brightening bare walls with a pop of decor and illumination. This armed sconce, for example, is a great option for adding an industrial-inspired touch to any space thanks to its three wide dome shades. This piece accommodates three 60 W bulbs and includes LED bulbs, saving you a trip to the hardware store. And since it can be used in damp spaces, it's a great option for bathrooms. Finish: Polished Chrome